MobieCoin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (MBX)

MobieCoin (MBX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, MobieCoin has traded down 41.1% against the dollar. MobieCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $20,019.00 worth of MobieCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MobieCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MobieCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00145109 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.43 or 0.01824672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00251768 BTC.

About MobieCoin

MobieCoin’s genesis date was June 8th, 2019. MobieCoin’s official website is mobie.io. MobieCoin’s official Twitter account is @Mobie_Pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MobieCoin is https://reddit.com/r/MobiePay.

MobieCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MobiePay is a way for both consumers and merchants to utilize mobile wallets, perform transactions using both fiat and cryptocurrency, all while earning rewards.The fuel which allows to Mobie ecosystem function is the integrated payment & rewards token called MobieCoin. This token is the core technology powering the platforms and is an exchangeable, tradeable asset that will become a global currency, frictionlessly usable across borders. MobieCoin acts as a universal rewards token providing a frictionless loyalty program for all Mobie merchants and partners.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobieCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobieCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MobieCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MobieCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MobieCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.