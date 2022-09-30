Mobius Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $57,675.00 (MOBI)

Mobius (MOBI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Mobius coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mobius has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. Mobius has a total market capitalization of $12.97 million and approximately $57,675.00 worth of Mobius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mobius Profile

Mobius’ genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Mobius’ total supply is 887,794,113 coins. The official website for Mobius is mobius.network. The Reddit community for Mobius is /r/MobiusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mobius’ official Twitter account is @mobius_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mobius’ official message board is medium.com/mobius-network.

Mobius Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mobius (MOBI) is a protocol token whose blockchain runs simple protocols which introduce new standards for cross-blockchain login, payment, governance, and oracles such as the novel Universal Proof of Stake Oracle.”

