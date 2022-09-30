Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Trading Down 2.9%

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 117.55 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.43). 193,382 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 160,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.50 ($1.47).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 125.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 128.98. The firm has a market cap of £128.57 million and a PE ratio of 2,360.00.

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

