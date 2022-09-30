MocktailSwap (MOK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $34,981.00

MocktailSwap (MOK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, MocktailSwap has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. One MocktailSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MocktailSwap has a market capitalization of $18,315.00 and $34,981.00 worth of MocktailSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MocktailSwap alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004617 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00045683 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $319.01 or 0.01638363 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00034938 BTC.

MocktailSwap Profile

MocktailSwap (MOK) is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. MocktailSwap’s total supply is 30,525,769 coins. MocktailSwap’s official Twitter account is @MocktailSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MocktailSwap is mocktailswap.finance. The Reddit community for MocktailSwap is https://reddit.com/r/MocktailSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MocktailSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MocktailSwap Finance is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation.Mocktail Token is a semi-fungible token on Binance Smart Chain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MocktailSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MocktailSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MocktailSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MocktailSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MocktailSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.