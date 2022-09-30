Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Short Interest Update

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 898,600 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 246,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Mogo from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

NASDAQ MOGO remained flat at $0.92 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,530. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mogo has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $6.52.

Mogo ( NASDAQ:MOGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 164.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Mogo will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mogo by 7.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,575,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 377,422 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mogo by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,095,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 371,862 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Mogo by 343.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 454,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 351,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mogo by 58.3% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 438,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

