Moller Financial Services Has $671,000 Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Moller Financial Services boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Moller Financial Services owned about 0.07% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PBW. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after buying an additional 233,867 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after buying an additional 61,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,351. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $96.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.54.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.