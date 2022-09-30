Moller Financial Services Purchases 14,273 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Moller Financial Services boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for 2.3% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Moller Financial Services owned 0.16% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 162,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 103,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 608,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after buying an additional 67,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 16,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,166. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.