Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 2.4% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 73,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 286.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,145. The company’s fifty day moving average is $355.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $309.34 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

