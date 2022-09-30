MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $386.83.

Several analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

MongoDB Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $194.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $188.17 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total transaction of $4,258,964.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,160 shares of company stock worth $15,050,095 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in MongoDB by 0.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

