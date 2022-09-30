MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.35–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.16 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $382.26.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $12.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,547. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $188.17 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.43 and a 200 day moving average of $311.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.47, for a total transaction of $715,126.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,630,620.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,160 shares of company stock worth $15,050,095. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2,441.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after acquiring an additional 36,933 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

