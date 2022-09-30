Monitronics International (OTCMKTS:SCTY) Stock Price Down 51%

Monitronics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCTY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 51% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,207% from the average daily volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Monitronics International Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

About Monitronics International

Monitronics International, Inc, doing business as Brinks Home Security, provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

