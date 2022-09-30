Monument Capital Management Has $2.94 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Monument Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $964,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,560,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $264,155,000 after acquiring an additional 173,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $96.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average is $99.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

