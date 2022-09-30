Monument Capital Management Lowers Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Monument Capital Management reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,892,000 after purchasing an additional 116,075 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,332,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,814,000 after purchasing an additional 167,389 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHM opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

