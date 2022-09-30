Monument Capital Management Sells 2,444 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Monument Capital Management lessened its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 66,382 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,981,000 after buying an additional 126,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,690,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,030,000 after buying an additional 35,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,395,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

SEI Investments stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SEI Investments news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,802,964.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,017 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

