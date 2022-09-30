Monument Capital Management Trims Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Monument Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.4% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 2.8 %

ADM opened at $80.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $59.42 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

