Monument Capital Management Trims Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Monument Capital Management lessened its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger accounts for about 1.0% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW opened at $486.90 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $588.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $544.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.86.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $538.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

