Morgan Stanley Cuts Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target to $14.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLVT. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of CLVT opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. Clarivate has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $25.63. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 208,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,746.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Clarivate by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 3.0% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 13.6% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 6.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in Clarivate by 14.5% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

