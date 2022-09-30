Morgan Stanley Cuts International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $136.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.21.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $91.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 129.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,688,186,000 after purchasing an additional 387,423 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 337,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,893,000 after purchasing an additional 152,197 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.