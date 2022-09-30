Morgan Stanley Increases Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $47.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stride from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of LRN stock opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. Stride has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Stride had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Stride by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stride by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Stride by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Stride by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

