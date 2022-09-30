Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.4% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $80.18. 231,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,443,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average of $83.94.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.