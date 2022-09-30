Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 122 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,779. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.20 and its 200 day moving average is $247.58.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

