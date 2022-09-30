Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Sells 2,030 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,889,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,123,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 882,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,320,000 after buying an additional 425,441 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 697,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,000 after buying an additional 354,263 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.29. 3,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,174. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.22. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $91.14 and a 1 year high of $140.41.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

