Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Short Interest Update

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,780,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the August 31st total of 62,720,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of Mullen Automotive stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. 2,432,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,428,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.56. Mullen Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.
In other Mullen Automotive news, CEO David Michery sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,843,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mullen Automotive news, CEO David Michery sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,843,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Calin Popa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,518.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 113,500 shares of company stock valued at $106,885. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.
