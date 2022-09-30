Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.00) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.18% and a negative net margin of 131.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -17.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

About Nabriva Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Featured Articles

