Nahmii One Day Volume Reaches $34,590.00 (NII)

Nahmii (NII) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Nahmii has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nahmii has a market cap of $9.95 million and $34,590.00 worth of Nahmii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nahmii coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010903 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00145084 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $349.87 or 0.01805374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Nahmii’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,000,000,000 coins. Nahmii’s official website is www.nahmii.io. Nahmii’s official Twitter account is @nahmii_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nahmii is https://reddit.com/r/hubiinetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “nahmii is a Layer-2 scaling protocol for the Ethereum blockchain, which provides low latency, instant finality, and predictable fees. Using smart contracts, nahmii’s non-custodial system is designed to ensure that the user’s funds are always safe. The system is live and ready to build on today, with plans to bring nahmii’s raw scaling power to both Bitcoin and Libra in the near future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nahmii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nahmii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nahmii using one of the exchanges listed above.

