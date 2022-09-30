Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Nanobiotix Stock Performance

Shares of NBTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. Nanobiotix has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

