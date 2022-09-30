Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Nanobiotix Stock Performance
Shares of NBTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. Nanobiotix has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37.
Nanobiotix Company Profile
