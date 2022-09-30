National Bank Financial Cuts Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target to C$9.00

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTEGF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy Price Performance

Shares of BTEGF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 484,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,251. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.21.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $669.32 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.