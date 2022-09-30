National Bank Financial Trims Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Target Price to C$88.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.93.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.57. 223,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,977. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $35.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 25.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,703,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232,354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,124,376,000 after buying an additional 4,822,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,179,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,498,531,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,841,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,111,000 after acquiring an additional 188,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.