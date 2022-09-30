National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Price Target Cut to $1.00

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NCMI. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of National CineMedia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia Trading Down 10.0 %

National CineMedia stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $56.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.77.

National CineMedia Announces Dividend

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 379.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.26%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Insider Transactions at National CineMedia

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $4,065,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,932,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $56,134.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,976.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $4,065,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,932,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,551,653 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,828. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 489.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 51,711 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 176,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 24,298 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Sound Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.