National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Evercore ISI

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.83.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NSA stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

