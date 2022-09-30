National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $166.94

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $166.94 and last traded at $177.01, with a volume of 6395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

National Western Life Group Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.30. The company has a market cap of $633.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in National Western Life Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

