Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Network-1 Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Network-1 Technologies in the second quarter worth $58,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 45,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 912,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 58,041 shares during the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Network-1 Technologies alerts:

Network-1 Technologies Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP remained flat at $2.25 during midday trading on Friday. 7,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,011. Network-1 Technologies has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Network-1 Technologies Dividend Announcement

Network-1 Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Network-1 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.