Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Network-1 Technologies
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Network-1 Technologies in the second quarter worth $58,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 45,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 912,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 58,041 shares during the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Network-1 Technologies Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP remained flat at $2.25 during midday trading on Friday. 7,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,011. Network-1 Technologies has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.27.
Network-1 Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Network-1 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.
Network-1 Technologies Company Profile
Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.
Further Reading
