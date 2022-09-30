New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $3.40 on Friday, hitting $195.80. 101,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,960. The firm has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.93 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.70.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

