New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.39. 61,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,645. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

