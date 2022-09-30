New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $10.65 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,579. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.07. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $97.54 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

