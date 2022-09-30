New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $4.16 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,711,611. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.43. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

