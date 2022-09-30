New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $6.46 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in American Tower by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 356,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,904,000 after acquiring an additional 46,282 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $844,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.29.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $215.28. The stock had a trading volume of 59,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,228. The company has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $211.38 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.08.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

