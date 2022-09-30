New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.82. The stock had a trading volume of 246,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,058. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.95 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,404 shares of company stock worth $811,817 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

