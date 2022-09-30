New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Booking by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 5.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 162.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG traded down $36.50 on Friday, hitting $1,642.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,612. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,914.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,027.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,646.04 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.37.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.