New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,100 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $1,172,128,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.79.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $102.39. 298,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,369,549. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.73 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.83. The company has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

