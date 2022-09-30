New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 5,400 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,165,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,200,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,828,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.24. The company had a trading volume of 307,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,296,657. The company has a market capitalization of $155.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.79. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

