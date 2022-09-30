New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 5,900 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.49. 368,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,341,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $152.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

