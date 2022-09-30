New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 186.1% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 9.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc boosted its position in Mastercard by 18.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Performance
MA stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.58. 135,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,080. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $275.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.69 and a 1 year high of $399.92.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
