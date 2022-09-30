New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 186.1% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 9.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc boosted its position in Mastercard by 18.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.58. 135,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,080. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $275.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.69 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.