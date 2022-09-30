Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Newmont were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,336,337,000 after acquiring an additional 703,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,316,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,227,237,000 after purchasing an additional 270,396 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after buying an additional 20,699,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,502,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,390,565,000 after buying an additional 69,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet cut Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.94.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $41.76 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.60.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

