NextDAO (NAX) Market Capitalization Reaches $580,602.00

NextDAO (NAX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. NextDAO has a total market cap of $580,602.00 and approximately $289,584.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NextDAO has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,442,169,294 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax.

Buying and Selling NextDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform.nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications.nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance.”

