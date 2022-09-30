NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,684 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $50,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.79. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

