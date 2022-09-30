Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Shares Down 0.5%

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.09. 80,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 145,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.25 price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.09. The company has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

About Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

