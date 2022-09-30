NHMD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NHMD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,911,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NHMD Stock Performance
NHMD remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,864,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,801. NHMD has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About NHMD
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NHMD (NHMD)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for NHMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NHMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.