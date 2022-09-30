NHMD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NHMD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,911,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NHMD Stock Performance

NHMD remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,864,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,801. NHMD has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Get NHMD alerts:

About NHMD

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

NHMD Holdings, Inc engages in the Bitcoin mining activities. It owns and operates application-specific integrated circuit computers designed for cryptocurrency mining. The company was formerly known as Nate's Food Co and changed its name to NHMD Holdings, Inc in March 2022. NHMD Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Huntington Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NHMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NHMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.