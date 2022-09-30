Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.67

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 947253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Nidec Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nidec Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

