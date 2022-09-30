NiiFi (NIIFI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2,258.00

NiiFi (NIIFI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, NiiFi has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. NiiFi has a market cap of $2,258.00 and $20,501.00 worth of NiiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NiiFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About NiiFi

NiiFi launched on June 1st, 2021. NiiFi’s total supply is 888,889 coins. NiiFi’s official Twitter account is @NiiFiDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. NiiFi’s official website is www.niifi.com.

NiiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NiiFi is an ecosystem of DeFi solutions targeting mass adoption. The first version of the platform consists of a swapping and lending tool, which are needed to meet the requirements for the first commercial use cases targeting Gaming and Finance.The NIIFI token will ensure a fully decentralised model of governance. All stakeholders will have a stake in guiding the protocol’s development process by voting mechanisms. Therefore the token is a governance token for the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NiiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NiiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NiiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

